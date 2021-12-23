Innovative And Support (ISSC) falls 1.39% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISSC - Market Data & News Trade

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) fell to close at $6.40 Wednesday after losing $0.09 (1.39%) on volume of 8,316 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.58 to a low of $6.35 while Innovative And Support’s market cap now stands at $110,376,781.

About Innovative Solutions And Support Inc

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Autothrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

