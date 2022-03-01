InnovAge (INNV) falls 2.43% in Light Trading on March 1

Today, InnovAge Holding Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: INNV) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 2.43% decrease. InnovAge opened at $4.91 before trading between $4.92 and $4.70 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw InnovAge’s market cap fall to $651,834,428 on 209,785 shares -below their 30-day average of 478,995.

About InnovAge Holding Corp

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Its mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Its patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care its participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors—“Win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,600 participants across 17 centers in five states.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

