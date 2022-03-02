Innospec (IOSP) gains 5.30% for March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IOSP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Innospec Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: IOSP) stock gained $4.86, accounting for a 5.30% increase. Innospec opened at $91.93 before trading between $96.94 and $91.93 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Innospec’s market cap rise to $2,390,413,734 on 66,959 shares -below their 30-day average of 85,391.

About Innospec Inc

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produced octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

