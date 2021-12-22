INmune Bio (INMB) falls 1.13% on Moderate Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INMB - Market Data & News Trade

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) shares fell 1.13%, or $0.12 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.54. After opening the day at $10.77, shares of INmune Bio fluctuated between $11.10 and $10.37. 199,548 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 217,996. Tuesday's activity brought INmune Bio’s market cap to $188,068,414.

About INmune Bio Inc

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

