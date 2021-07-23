InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) gains 0.37% for July 22

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) shares gained 0.37%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $2.72. After opening the day at $2.83, shares of InMed fluctuated between $2.84 and $2.70. 54,843 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 65,067. Thursday's activity brought InMed’s market cap to $24,318,723.

InMed is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol ('CBN'), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

Visit InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer