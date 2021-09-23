InMed (INM) falls 4.17% for September 22

Today, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: INM) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 4.17% decrease. InMed opened at $1.90 before trading between $1.92 and $1.80 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw InMed’s market cap fall to $16,450,901 on 237,306 shares -above their 30-day average of 164,931.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol ('CBN'), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

