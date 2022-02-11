Inhibrx (INBX) falls 4.48% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INBX - Market Data & News Trade

Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX), a La Jolla, California, company, fell to close at $23.26 Friday after losing $1.09 (4.48%) on volume of 384,201 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.04 to a low of $22.40 while Inhibrx’s market cap now stands at $882,833,044.

About Inhibrx Inc

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

