Ingredion (INGR) falls 1.58% to Close at $87.72 on August 3

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) shares fell 1.58%, or $1.41 per share, to close Tuesday at $87.72. After opening the day at $89.09, shares of Ingredion fluctuated between $89.09 and $85.39. 654,007 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 400,655. Tuesday's activity brought Ingredion’s market cap to $5,875,086,299.

Ingredion is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois..

About Ingredion Inc

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

