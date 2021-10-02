Ingles Markets, (IMKTA) falls 0.12% on Strong Volume October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMKTA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ingles Markets, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.12% decrease. Ingles Markets, opened at $65.77 before trading between $66.53 and $65.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Ingles Markets,’s market cap fall to $940,568,018 on 86,443 shares -above their 30-day average of 83,164.

About Ingles Markets, Inc. - Class A

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

