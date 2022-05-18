Ingles Markets, (IMKTA) Drops 4.73% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMKTA - Market Data & News Trade

Ingles Markets, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares are down 4.73%, or $4.34 per share, as on 12:00:13 est today. Since opening at $90.41, 83,547 shares of Ingles Markets, have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $90.41 and $86.27.

Already this year the company is up 6.58%.

Ingles Markets, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ingles Markets,

About Ingles Markets, Inc. - Class A

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

