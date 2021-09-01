Ingevity (NGVT) falls 1.02% in Light Trading on August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGVT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ingevity Corp Inc’s (NYSE: NGVT) stock fell $0.83, accounting for a 1.02% decrease. Ingevity opened at $80.90 before trading between $81.43 and $80.24 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Ingevity’s market cap fall to $3,177,051,870 on 158,312 shares -below their 30-day average of 172,495.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

