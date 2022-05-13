Ingevity (NGVT) Climbs 4.17% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGVT - Market Data & News Trade

Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) has risen $2.645 (4.17%) and sits at $65.91, as of 12:00:00 est on May 13.

34,824 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 4.29% over the last 5 days and shares gained 3.49% over the last 30 days.

Ingevity anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

