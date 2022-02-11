Ingersoll-Rand (IR) falls 3.65% on Strong Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ingersoll-Rand Inc Inc’s (NYSE: IR) stock fell $2.02, accounting for a 3.65% decrease. Ingersoll-Rand opened at $55.51 before trading between $55.58 and $52.96 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Ingersoll-Rand’s market cap fall to $21,732,412,205 on 3,217,615 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,113,270.

Ingersoll-Rand employs around 6700 people with a head office in Davidson, North Carolina.

About Ingersoll-Rand Inc

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

Visit Ingersoll-Rand Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ingersoll-Rand Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ingersoll-Rand Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles