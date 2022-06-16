Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Drops 5.49% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is trading 5.49% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:34 est, was $42.04. Ingersoll-Rand has moved $2.445 so far today.

870,407 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ingersoll-Rand has a YTD change of 27.98%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Ingersoll-Rand Inc

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

