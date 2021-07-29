InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) falls 1.44% for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INFU - Market Data & News

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSE: INFU) fell to close at $18.44 Wednesday after losing $0.27 (1.44%) on volume of 40,395 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.92 to a low of $18.22 while InfuSystem’s market cap now stands at $377,444,617.

About InfuSystem Holdings Inc

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services ('ITS'), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services ('DME Services'), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada.

