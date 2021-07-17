Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) gains 0.68% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IEA - Market Data & News Trade

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) shares gained 0.68%, or $0.08 per share, to close Friday at $11.77. After opening the day at $11.81, shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives fluctuated between $11.90 and $11.57. 431,378 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 722,319. Friday's activity brought Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’s market cap to $292,459,877.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA's service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

