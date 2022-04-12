Information Services (III) Rises 2.74% on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange III - Market Data & News Trade

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) has gained $0.18 (2.74%) and sits at $6.79, as of 12:01:37 est on April 12.

45,357 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 5.60% over the last 5 days and shares lost 9.50% over the last 30 days.

Information Services expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Information Services Group Inc.

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data.

