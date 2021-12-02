Financial Markets by TradingView

Infobird Co (IFBD) drops 12.67% to Close at $1.31 on December 1

Today, Infobird Co Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: IFBD) stock dropped $0.19, accounting for a 12.67% decrease. Infobird Co opened at $1.48 before trading between $1.54 and $1.30 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Infobird Co’s market cap fall to $33,077,500 on 315,553 shares -above their 30-day average of 195,266.

About Infobird Co Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

