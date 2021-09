InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) falls 0.36% in Light Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IFRX - Market Data & News Trade

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares fell 0.36%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.74. After opening the day at $2.78, shares of InflaRx N.V. fluctuated between $2.80 and $2.71. 92,936 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 494,594. Wednesday's activity brought InflaRx N.V.’s market cap to $118,445,857.

InflaRx N.V. is headquartered in Jena, Thueringen..

About InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

