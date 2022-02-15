Infinera (INFN) gains 5.61% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INFN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Infinera Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: INFN) stock gained $0.45, accounting for a 5.61% increase. Infinera opened at $8.14 before trading between $8.48 and $8.14 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Infinera’s market cap rise to $1,785,370,328 on 1,870,863 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,414,362.

Infinera employs around 3200 people with a head office in Sunnyvale, California.

About Infinera Corp.

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

