Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc - Class A (ITAC) gains 0.2990% for June 18

Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ITAC) shares gained 0.2990% to end trading Friday at $10.08 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $10.10 and $10.00 throughout the day.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on target businesses in North America operating in the industrial focused technology areas including software, mobile and Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications, cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

