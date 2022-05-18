Independent Bank (Ionia, MI) (IBCP) Falls 2.75% for May 18

Shares of Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) traded 2.75% down on May 18 to close at $19.13.

70,114 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 90,449 shares.

Independent Bank (Ionia, MI) lost 15.92% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Independent Bank (Ionia, MI) visit the company profile.

About Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI)

Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

