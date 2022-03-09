Independent Bank (IBTX) Gains 2.83% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBTX - Market Data & News Trade

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) has risen $2.085 (2.83%) and is currently sitting at $75.91, as of 11:55:18 est on March 9.

49,354 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 0.71% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.90% over the last 30 days.

Independent Bank expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Independent Bank Group Inc

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

