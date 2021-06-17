Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI) (IBCP) gains 1.0620% for June 16

Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI) (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares gained 1.0620% to end trading Wednesday at $22.83 per share - a net change of $0.24. Shares traded between $22.98 and $22.24 throughout the day.

About Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI)

Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Visit Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI)’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI) and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Independent Bank Corporation (Ionia, MI)’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer