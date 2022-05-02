Independence Realty (IRT) Falls 4.81% on May 2

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) fell 4.81% Monday.

As of 12:07:26 est, Independence Realty is currently sitting at $26.05 and has fallen $1.31 per share.

Independence Realty has moved 0.07% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.01% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Independence Realty Trust Inc

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

