Independence. (IHC) falls 0.07% on Moderate Volume January 11

Today, Independence Holding Co. Inc’s (NYSE: IHC) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.07% decrease. Independence. opened at $56.86 before trading between $56.90 and $56.76 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Independence.’s market cap fall to $838,960,901 on 16,870 shares -below their 30-day average of 37,343.

About Independence Holding Co.

Independence Holding Company, formed in 1980, is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries (Independence Holding Company and its subsidiaries collectively referred to as 'The IHC Group'). The IHC Group consists of three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company). Company also owns the following agencies: (i) PetPartners, Inc.; (ii) IHC Specialty Benefits, Inc., a technology-driven full-service marketing and distribution company that focuses on small employer and individual consumer products through its call center, career agents, and Independence Brokerage Group; and (iii) The INSX Cloud Platform through My1HR, company's wholly owned Web Based Entity. Its InsureTech division is comprised of company's call centers, field and career agents, in-house MarTech artificial intelligence capabilities and domains, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.mypetinsurance.com.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

