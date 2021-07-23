Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (IOR) gains 3.11% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IOR - Market Data & News

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: IOR) shares gained 3.11%, or $0.4 per share, to close Thursday at $13.25. After opening the day at $12.84, shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, fluctuated between $13.25 and $13.00. 1,058 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,991. Thursday's activity brought Income Opportunity Realty Investors,’s market cap to $55,231,486.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Beginning in 1985, Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has been committed to creating greater shareholder value through the acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate across the United States. Income Opportunity's business is investing in equity interests in real estate through direct equity investments and partnerships, and financing real estate and real estate-related activities through investments in mortgage loans. All of its real estate is located in the southwest region of the continental United States.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

