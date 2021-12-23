IMV (IMV) falls 8.33% on Moderate Volume December 22

Today, IMV Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMV) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 8.33% decrease. IMV opened at $1.41 before trading between $1.44 and $1.32 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw IMV’s market cap fall to $108,428,270 on 218,040 shares -below their 30-day average of 417,357.

About IMV Inc

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company's proprietary delivery platform (DPX). This patented technology leverages a differentiated mechanism of action that generates a targeted and durable immune activation with limited side effects. IMV's lead candidate, Maveropepimut-S, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a novel cancer target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing Maveropepimut-S in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. IMV is also developing a DPX-based vaccine to fight against COVID-19. Visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

