Improving wireless speed and security

TM Technologies and QRC partner to improve wireless speed and security

5G, 6G, Satellite and NFC speed and security improvement

At the global wireless expo Mobile World Congress (MWC24) that took place at the end of February in Barcelona, there were countless announcements from large and small companies. Of particular interest was an announcement from TM Technologies and Quantum Resistant Cryptography (QRC), who said they have teamed up to empower new growth in the wireless industry. Their partnership will increase speed and security of wireless networks like 5G and 6G, as well as satellite and Near Field Communications.

The wireless industry has been with us for decades. Over that timeframe, it has grown and changed many times. Today, the industry is heading in many new directions for growth. Some may surprise you.

Today, we are seeing wireless growth expand in a growing number of areas like 5G, 6G, Satellite, Near Field Communications, private wireless, FWA, wireless broadband and more.

Qualcomm, US Cellular, Betacom, Juniper Networks, HPE and more

Over time we have seen this create unique, new growth opportunities and challenges from large and small competitors, as we take wireless to the next level.

It is important to understand that as the new growth opportunities are great, so are the challenges.

Today we are seeing many new partnerships. The partners all bring something new to the table. Partners hope by combining, one-plus-one will equal three.

Example, we have seen Betacom in private wireless partner with Qualcomm and US Cellular. We have seen Apple partner with GlobalStar for satellite connectivity. We have seen Juniper Networks be acquired by HPE.

Plus, we can expect to see more companies get together going forward. Like this partnership between TM Technologies, and Quantum Resistant Cryptography (QRC).

Today are entering the next wireless growth wave

It appears that are at the beginning of another growth wave just starting in the wireless industry. We see the next chapter in wireless beginning.

This means increased coverage, speed and security. This means public and private wireless networks and services. This means FWA satellite wireless broadband, 5.5G advanced wireless, private wireless and so much more.

AI or Artificial Intelligence is playing a larger and more important role in wireless going forward.

Satellite is as well.

Next generation of secure wireless – satellite connectivity

Satellite is a new technology in the wireless industry. There is so much more when it comes to using satellites in our communications.

You see, the next generation of wireless communications involves satellite connectivity.

Today, we have a network of cell towers. However, as we continue to launch more satellites, using them for wireless communications will be the next generation of wireless connectivity.

On a recent episode of The Mike Gallagher Show, I heard Mike interview Chris Hoar from the Satellite Phone Store. This company was helping the radio talk show on their trip to Israel to maintain communications. It was am impressive interview which opened the eyes of many who listened to the future of satellite in wireless.

Satellite wireless is in space and cannot be taken down as easily

You see, one problem with the traditional wireless industry is the cell towers and the network itself. In war, terrorism, natural disasters or any other major event, the traditional wireless network can be taken down.

However, satellites are in space. Chances are much less they will be taken down. So, if you use satellite for your communications, this can increase your odds of being able to communicate. And that is key.

While satellite communications are not needed for every user, there is a large and rapidly growing need for this kind of connective technology which uses something other than public wireless networks, for business, consumers and the government.

Today, satellite service is different from traditional wireless networks. However, moving forward I see the smartphone we carry having access to both low orbiting satellites as well as the traditional wireless network.

GlobalStar, SpaceX, Starlink, AST SpaceMobile satellite services

Moving forward expect this to continue with innovative new ideas. It has already begun.

Just think about this past year or so. Apple offers satellite service through GlobalStar for emergency locating. T-Mobile announced their partnership with SpaceX. Rakuten Mobile just announced their partnership with AST SpaceMobile.

So, as you can see, the satellite and wireless industry are coming together. I see this cycle continuing to accelerate.

While satellite and wireless may remain separate industries, they will also increasingly work closely together for a growing and wide variety of new devices and services.

The devices we use going forward will increasingly log onto both wireless networks and the satellite networks.

New wireless services combining wireless and satellite services

The partnership announcement from TM Technologies and QRC means this technology could play an important role going forward. And this is just one slice of the satellite pie.

I see this starting today in with 5G, 6G, Satellite and NFC. I also quickly expanding as this entire space will do as we move forward.

They say one of their goals is to increase both speed and security of wireless communications. QRC encryption is nine orders of magnitude stronger than AES-256. This provides unparalleled quantum resistance.

Combined with TM Technologies bandwidth optimizing Cognitive Spectrum Optimization or CSO and QRC, encryption is now capable of providing low-latency quantum-resistance communications at speeds that exceed current non-encrypted communications.

Quantum Computing opens new paths for growth, but must be secure

Security plays an important role with connectivity going forward. That’s why we see private wireless networks and satellite connectivity starting to make a difference today as wireless continues to mature and expand in new ways.

Quantum Computing may open up new paths for growth, but it is also thought to pose a real threat today to the security of all conventionally encrypted data and information. This includes passwords, transaction, personal information, business information, government information and more.

As we move forward, we must continue to advance, and we must also increase and improve security to meet the new and ever-changing challenge.

Expect to see more partnerships and mergers from small and large companies as we move forward. We are just getting started.