Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) falls 9.93% in Active Trading on February 23

Today, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMPL) stock fell $0.71, accounting for a 9.93% decrease. Impel NeuroPharma opened at $7.30 before trading between $7.39 and $6.21 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Impel NeuroPharma’s market cap fall to $148,373,691 on 204,418 shares -above their 30-day average of 126,250.

About Impel NeuroPharma Inc.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA™ for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

