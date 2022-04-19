Immunovant (IMVT) Gains 1.40% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMVT - Market Data & News Trade

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) has gained $0.07 (1.40%) and sits at $5.06, as of 12:02:35 est on April 19.

70,592 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 0.81% over the last 5 days and shares fell 19.12% over the last 30 days.

Immunovant expects its next earnings on 2022-05-30.

About Immunovant Inc

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

