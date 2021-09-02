ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) falls 0.95% to Close at $7.31 on September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPA - Market Data & News Trade

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) shares fell 0.95%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $7.31. After opening the day at $7.52, shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies fluctuated between $7.53 and $7.24. 138,402 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 343,302. Wednesday's activity brought ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’s market cap to $141,413,339.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia..

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company's therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

