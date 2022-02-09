ImmunityBio (IBRX) gains 9.67% to Close at $6.35 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBRX - Market Data & News Trade

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) shares gained 9.67%, or $0.56 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.35. After opening the day at $5.85, shares of ImmunityBio fluctuated between $6.40 and $5.85. 1,477,112 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,563,910. Wednesday's activity brought ImmunityBio’s market cap to $2,526,029,054.

ImmunityBio is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About ImmunityBio Inc

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage, immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized, activated NK cells-as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers-has been tested in phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies.

