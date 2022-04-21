Immersion (IMMR) Loses 1.25% on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMMR - Market Data & News Trade

Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares lost 1.25%, or $0.06 per share, as on 12:05:52 est today. Since opening the day at $4.84, 116,158 shares of Immersion have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $4.88 and $4.74.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 15.94%.

Immersion anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Immersion Corp

Immersion Corporation is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch.

