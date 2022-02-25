Immersion (IMMR) gains 5.38% on Strong Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMMR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Immersion Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMMR) stock gained $0.26, accounting for a 5.38% increase. Immersion opened at $4.81 before trading between $5.29 and $4.81 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Immersion’s market cap rise to $168,101,129 on 624,620 shares -above their 30-day average of 375,286.

Immersion employs around 64 people with a head office in San Francisco, California.

About Immersion Corp

Immersion Corporation is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch.

Visit Immersion Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Immersion Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Immersion Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles