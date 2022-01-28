Immersion (IMMR) falls 3.63% on Moderate Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMMR - Market Data & News Trade

Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $4.78 Thursday after losing $0.18 (3.63%) on volume of 681,728 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.04 to a low of $4.75 while Immersion’s market cap now stands at $157,863,142.

Immersion currently has roughly 64 employees.

About Immersion Corp

Immersion Corporation is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

