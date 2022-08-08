Immatics N.V (IMTX) Gains 5.02% on August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMTX - Market Data & News Trade

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) shares have risen 5.02%, or $0.625 per share, as on 11:56:09 est today. After Opening the Day at $12.79, 169,171 shares of Immatics N.V exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $13.33 and $12.51.

This year the company is down 7.37%.

Immatics N.V expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Immatics N.V visit the company profile.

About Immatics N.V

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

