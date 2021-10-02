iMedia Brands (IMBI) falls 3.65% for October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMBI - Market Data & News Trade

iMedia Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares fell 3.65%, or $0.21 per share, to close Friday at $5.54. After opening the day at $5.73, shares of iMedia Brands fluctuated between $5.80 and $5.50. 66,601 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 85,698. Friday's activity brought iMedia Brands’s market cap to $119,280,693.

iMedia Brands is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and employs more than 957 people.

About iMedia Brands Inc - Class A

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread.

