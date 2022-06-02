iMedia Brands (IMBI) Climbs in Active Trading for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of iMedia Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:IMBI) moved 9.42% higher on June 2 to close at $2.09.

270,902 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 246,788 shares.

iMedia Brands lost 68.17% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-23.

About iMedia Brands Inc - Class A

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread.

