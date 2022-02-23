Imara (IMRA) gains 5.07% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Imara Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMRA) stock gained $0.07, accounting for a 5.07% increase. Imara opened at $1.35 before trading between $1.50 and $1.35 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Imara’s market cap rise to $38,099,797 on 376,329 shares -below their 30-day average of 400,289.

About Imara Inc

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

