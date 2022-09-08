Imara (IMRA) Climbs 20.15% on September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMRA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) rose 20.15% Thursday.

As of 12:01:36 est, Imara is currently sitting at $2.35 and has moved $0.405 per share.

Imara has moved 71.79% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.67% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Imara visit the company profile.

About Imara Inc

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

To get more information on Imara Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Imara Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Ultimate Truth Serum The Era Of Low Inflation May Be Over. Are Commodities The Solution? Qualcomm's Metaverse Opportunity is Coming into Focus: Jeff Kagan The Disruptor You Can’t Live Without