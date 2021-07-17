Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) gains 1.43% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISNS - Market Data & News Trade

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares gained 1.43%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $6.39. After opening the day at $6.35, shares of Image Sensing Systems, fluctuated between $6.53 and $6.20. 43,137 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 62,415. Friday's activity brought Image Sensing Systems,’s market cap to $34,214,213.

Image Sensing Systems, is headquartered in St Paul, Minnesota..

About Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions.The Company gives Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information - including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics - to make more confident and proactive decisions. It's headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

