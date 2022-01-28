IMAC (IMAC) falls 3.05% to Close at $1.27 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMAC - Market Data & News Trade

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: IMAC), a Brentwood, Tennessee, company, fell to close at $1.27 Thursday after losing $0.04 (3.05%) on volume of 61,954 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.33 to a low of $1.25 while IMAC’s market cap now stands at $33,284,372.

About IMAC Holdings Inc

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

