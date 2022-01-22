IM Cannabis (IMCC) drops 12.85% for January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMCC - Market Data & News Trade

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) dropped to close at $2.17 Friday after losing $0.32 (12.85%) on volume of 962,815 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.47 to a low of $2.13 while IM Cannabis’s market cap now stands at $147,959,634.

About IM Cannabis Corp

IMC is an MCO in the medical cannabis sector headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel and Germany. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry. In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), a German-based subsidiary and EU-GMP certified medical cannabis distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with various pan-European EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.

Visit IM Cannabis Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on IM Cannabis Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: IM Cannabis Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply Commodities Post Strongest Gains in Over a Decade