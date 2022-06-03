Illumina (ILMN) Loses 5.88% on June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ILMN - Market Data & News Trade

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has lost $14.61 (5.88%) and is currently sitting at $235.00, as of 12:03:26 est on June 3.

390,187 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 2.04% over the last 5 days and shares lost 17.35% over the last 30 days.

Illumina is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Illumina Inc

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Its focus on innovation has established it as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The Company products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

