Ikonics Corporation (IKNX) drops 12.05% for July 15

Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares dropped 12.05%, or $2.4589 per share, to close Thursday at $17.94. After opening the day at $20.45, shares of Ikonicsoration fluctuated between $20.45 and $17.94. 101,453 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,188,308. Thursday's activity brought Ikonicsoration’s market cap to $35,482,701.

About Ikonics Corporation

Ikonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets photochemical imaging systems. The Company's products include direct emulsions, screen preparation chemicals, digital pre-press products, and specialty inks. Ikonics' products are used for commercial and industrial applications in the United States and overseas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

