Ikena Oncology (IKNA) Climbs 2.60% for March 25

Today, Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) rose $0.17 to end the day Friday at $6.71.

The company started at $6.54 and shares fluctuated between $6.87 and $6.23 with 74,206 shares trading hands.

Ikena Oncology is averaging 149,234 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 47.85% YTD.

Ikena Oncology expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Ikena Oncology Inc

Ikena Oncology is a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing five programs that include four product candidates in either clinical development or IND-enabling studies: IK-930, a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist. Ikena has entered into a global strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for its IK-175 and IK-412 programs.

