Ii-Vi (IIVI) falls 3.57% in Active Trading on August 3

Today, Ii-Vi Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock fell $2.48, accounting for a 3.57% decrease. Ii-Vi opened at $68.87 before trading between $69.15 and $65.64 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Ii-Vi’s market cap fall to $7,027,246,626 on 2,085,214 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,140,533.

About Ii-Vi Inc.

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

