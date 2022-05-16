Ii-Vi (IIVI) Drops in Light Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IIVI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ii-Vi Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) moved 2.55% down on May 16 to close at $62.25.

887,856 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,582,586 shares.

Ii-Vi lost 6.51% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Ii-Vi Inc.

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

