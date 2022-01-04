IHS Markit (INFO) falls 2.27% to Close at $129.91 on January 3

Today, IHS Markit Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: INFO) stock fell $3.01, accounting for a 2.27% decrease. IHS Markit opened at $132.74 before trading between $133.14 and $129.03 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw IHS Markit’s market cap fall to $54,783,824,381 on 2,032,019 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,914,389.

About IHS Markit Ltd

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

